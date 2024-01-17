The Wandering Hearts Tease New Album With Single ”River To Cry”

Using their love for folk music to perfect their harmonies, the British trio The Wandering Hearts continue to expand their talents as they not only finished a North American tour but are preparing to perform at the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on January 23. Consisting of A.J. Dean, Tara Wilcox, and Francesca “Chess” Whiffin, the band prepares for more than a set as their new album, Mother, hits shelves on March 22, 2024. And to celebrate the upcoming release, the group released their new single, “River To Cry.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Discussing the inspiration behind the new single, Dean praised songwriter Dee Adam, noting, “Our friend and wonderful songwriter Dee Adam played us a rough demo of ‘River To Cry’ sometime last year. We loved it straight away and decided to mess around with it. Jamming it out in the studio felt incredible and it just became so much fun to play live with the band, as it has this huge classic sound and big shift of gear in the middle.”

[Don’t Miss The Wandering Hearts In Concert]

With “River To Cry” speaking to the band, Dean added they got “carried away” during the process, letting iconic groups like Fleetwood Mac inspire them. “It runs a little longer than what they tell us as right for streaming these days, but it had to be done – we channeled some pivotal Fleetwood Mac and The Band style energies whilst keeping it very uniquely us.”

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know Christine McVie Wrote Solo for Fleetwood Mac]

The Wandering Hearts Going To A “Different Level”

Besides being a single, Dean admitted that the song encompasses their upcoming album, Mother. “It follows themes that run throughout our new album – holding on to things from the past, struggling to let go, but eventually having to make painful decisions and owning them. It comes at a great point in the running order of the record, we’ve been closing our recent live sets in the U.S. with it too and it certainly brings a ton of energy.”

Besides working on Mother, Chess shared how the experience impacted her given that she was pregnant when they started the album. And even better, Tara was pregnant when they finished the album. She said, “During the process, we really found ourselves as a band. Motherhood has helped us grow and find meaning. It brought our writing and performing to a different level.”

Mother Track List:

1. About America 2. Still Waters 3. Tired 4. Letter To Myself 5. Hold Your Tongue 6. Waiting 7. Dance Again 8. Not Misunderstood 9. River To Cry 10. Will You Love Me 11. What Fools Believe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(The Wandering Hearts – about America (Official Music Video), n.d.)