Apply Now: The Hives are Taking Applications to Start Offical Cover Bands

Known for their signature style that comes with wearing matching black-and-white tuxedos, The Hives stepped on stage back in 1993. Since then, the Swedish rock band released six studio albums and a DVD of their live performance in Brussels, Belgium. While their fanbase continues to grow, it seems the band is having trouble keeping up with demand. Apparently not wanting to disappoint fans, the band has decided to start accepting applications from those hoping to create a cover band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing the news on Instagram, The Hives wrote, “We have arrived at a point where The Hives can no longer keep up with public demand for concerts. This is where you come in. Help us create a world where The Hives are playing in every city, all the time. Let’s make business together and rock ’n’ roll. Sign up now and register your interest. Many rewards wait in store.”

Wanting to share their format with the world, The Hives encouraged fans to apply. “Apply today to open The Hives Franchise in your city, town or province. Rules and regulations upon application.”

First Album In 11 Years

In 2012, The Hives released their fifth album, Lex Hives, and landed the No. 7 spot on the Swedish chart. Well received by both fans and the industry, the band went on a hiatus when it came to recording—they didn’t release another album until August, nearly 11 years after Lex Hives. When The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons hit shelves, vocalist Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist discussed the album, admitting, “There’s no maturity or anything like that bullshit because who the fuck wants mature rock ’n’ roll?”

[RELATED: Review: The Buzz is on as The Hives Deliver a Stinging Return]

The Hives promoted the single “Bogus Operandi” as a welcome-back track. The band praised the song, stating, “We left the throne for a decade just to prove that we could. No one sat on it, so we did again. If you are feeling like you are No. 1, get ready to be No. 2 because we are back!”

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images