The War and Treaty Drop ‘Blank Page’ EP Before CMA Awards Debut

The War and Treaty are starting with a Blank Page on their new EP.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), hours before their inaugural performance at the CMA Awards, the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter unveiled their surprise new EP, Blank Page. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, The Highwomen), the EP features four songs: current single “Lover’s Game,” the title track, “That’s How Love is Made” and “Dumb Luck.”

Michael Trotter, Jr. says that the song “Blank Page” stems from the range of emotions they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and felt as if they were “starting over” in its aftermath. The collection serves as a preview of their upcoming full-length album.

“We could not be more excited to release this new body of work into the atmosphere and give fans a chance to experience the heart of our upcoming album,” he shares in a statement. “The song ‘Blank Page’ came at a pivotal moment for Tanya and I because much like everyone else trying to find their footing after the pandemic, we felt as if we were starting over and that can leave anyone feeling crippling or euphoric. It all depends on how you see it…and it just so happen that this time for us it’s euphoric.”

The War and Treaty will join forces with fellow Maryland natives Brothers Osborne at the 2022 CMA Awards with a performance of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” in tribute to The Rolling Stones. The show airs on Nov. 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Previously, The War & Treaty performed with Dierks Bentley at the 2021 ACM Awards and were named Duo/Group of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards. They released their previous album, Hearts Town, in 2020 and signed their first major label record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in May 2022.

Photo by Austin Hargrave