Britney Spears Shuts Down Idea of Biopic

“Dude I’m not dead,” pop icon Britney Spears recently wrote on Instagram. The singer then shut down any hopes that a biopic about her life will happen while she lives and breaths.

“I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram … kinda fun though !!!,” she continued yesterday (Nov. 8). “Now that I’m breathing … I have time … it’s different !!! I like it !!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!! Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead.”

See her full statement, below.

While no names were dropped in the pop star’s rant, the post came hours after Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed her dream role would be to play the “Toxic” singer.

The actress appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the recent release of Enola Holmes 2. When asked what was on the bucket list for her career, Brown told Barrymore, “I want to play a real person. I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” explained the actress, who catapulted into stardom at age 12, a story not far off from Spears’.

Brown continued, “Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young … And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”

If a Spears biopic doesn’t pan out for Brown, another singer would gladly cast the Stranger Things star for her on-screen portrayal. Earlier this year, Halsey told Jimmy Fallon that Brown would be her first choice.

“Millie would be great,” she told The Tonight Show host. “It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

(Photo: Rich Fury)