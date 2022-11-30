Creed’s Scott Stapp, Jeffrey Steele to Headline Operation Song’s 10th Anniversary Show

Grammy-winning songwriter Scott Stapp of Creed and hit songwriter Jeffrey Steele are joining forces to help veterans share their stories through song.

On Monday (Dec. 5), Stapp and Steele will headline Operation Song’s 10th Anniversary at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. The concert marks the organization’s first large-scale fundraiser in the Nashville area.

Stapp is known for being the frontman of the rock band Creed, while Steele has written several hit songs, including Tim McGraw’s “The Cowboy In Me,” Rascal Flatts’ “Every Day,” and Zac Brown Band’s “Knee Deep.” Throughout the night, the pair will perform songs with veterans, whose years of service span from World War II to Afghanistan. The show will be emceed by Sirius XM The Highway host Storme Warren.

Designed to be an old-fashioned variety show akin to those that entertained the troops overseas, the event pairs songwriters with veterans to perform original songs inspired by the veterans’ stories as a form of healing. Proceeds from the event will benefit Operation Song, a Nashville-based nonprofit formed in 2012 with the mission to “empower veterans, active duty military, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting,” according to their website.

“Pairing songwriters & Veterans to tell their stories for a decade – So proud and honored to support @operationsong,” Stapp shares on Twitter.

“If there was ever a show that demonstrates the healing power of music, this is it,” Operation Song Founder Bob Regan, a songwriter who has penned songs for Hank Williams Jr., Andy Williams, and Kenny Rogers, said in a statement. “From heartbreaking to humorous to sentimental, these songs, and the stories behind them, hit every note. Bringing Nashville’s music and military communities together makes for an incredibly powerful presentation.”

A comedy headliner will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the Operation Song 10th Anniversary concert can be purchased here.

(Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)