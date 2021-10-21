The Who: 12 Greatest Hits

Calling themselves the High Numbers, the future members of The Who—singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist Pete Townsend, and late bassist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon—released their first single “Zoot Suit” in 1964.

Originally written by their manager, the single entered some musical ether, and they decided to rename themselves—The Who—and Pete Townsend decide to write the band’s songs, birthing hits “I Can’t Explain,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Substitute,” and dozens of others throughout the band’s next 20-year span.

Here, we merely scratch the surface, in no rank or order, with 12 of The Who’s greatest hits.

“I Can’t Explain”

“Won’t Get Fooled Again”

“Baba O’riley”

“The Seeker”

“Pinball Wizard”

“Behind Blue Eyes”

“Who Are You”

“My Generation”

“I Can See For Miles”

“Eminence Front”

“5:15”

“Love, Reign O’er Me”

“You Better You Bet”