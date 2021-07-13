The Who Documentary ‘Amazing Journey’ Available to Stream for First Time

For the first time, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, the career-spanning documentary of The Who, is available to stream exclusively via The Coda Collection.

Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, Amazing Journey features interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with additional commentary by Sting, The Edge, Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder, and more.

The film also includes rare and previously unseen footage, performance clips, and more covering the band’s more than 50-year career, including some of the most poignant moments in the band’s history—the destruction of instruments on stage, the sudden deaths of Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and how the song “I Can’t Explain” landed them a record deal.

In addition to the documentary, Coda Collection is also debuting extended profiles, ‘Six Quick Ones’ of each band member as part of the special stream.

“It’s not easy to capture in film the power and energy of any rock band, especially the four characters that made up The Who, the brilliance of Pete Townshends’s music, and the magic that happened between Pete, John, Keith and myself,” says The Who’s Roger Daltrey, “but Who fans tell me ‘Amazing Journey’ does just that.”

Daltrey adds, “From the moment that Keith joined us in The Railway Hotel back in 1964 it was like a bottle of champagne being uncorked. We just clicked. And here we are, all these years later. We’ve lost our dear bandmates Keith and John, and Pete and I continue to play together and carry this story forward. Thanks to Coda for putting this show up, and enjoy this film about our journey. I’m still living it!”