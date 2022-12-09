The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates

Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023.

Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.

Like their most recent North American dates, The Who will be backed by a full orchestra for their European tour, featuring orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, cellist Audrey Snyder, and violinist Katie Jacoby.

Founding members Roger Daltrey, 78, and Pete Townshend, 77, will be backed by their longtime touring band—guitarist Simon Townshend, bassist Jon Button, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, and drummer Zak Starkey along with backing vocals by Billy Nicholls—and perform music from their nearly 60-year career, with sections devoted to the albums Tommy and Quadrophenia.

“It is wonderful that we can return to Europe after so long away, to play Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona, three of my favorite cities in the world,” said Townshend in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our grand orchestral show which has received such great reviews so far and play some old-fashioned Who-style rock and roll songs from our back catalog as well. We mix it all up in the most amazing evening of music.”

Townshend added, “I have to say that this show is one that I personally enjoy as much as anything I have ever done in the 60 years I’ve been working with Roger.”

Earlier in 2022, Townshend joked that Roger Daltrey “wants to sing until he drops,” and that this isn’t a final Who tour. “No. It’s not a farewell tour,” said Townshend. “Apart from anything else, we still have people who have tickets for the UK 2019 tour [ The Who’s 2020 UK tour that was cancelled in 2021]. We’re very, very keen to do that tour and we’ll be doing that in 2023.”

The Who 2023 Europe Tour

Jun 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Jun 20 – Berlin- Germany – Waldbuhne

Jun 23 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

*Additional European, UK dates coming soon

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage