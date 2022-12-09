Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’

The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series.

The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.

Setting up shop at Studio A at the Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, The Dryes turn romance into music in the “House on Fire” video premiering exclusively on American Songwriter. In the video, the duo offers a stripped-down approach to their 2022 single that finds a couple trying to put the spark back in their longtime relationship. Lead singer Katelyn maintains the song’s heated nature, her voice roaring as she proclaims I want your desire and beckoning her love to kiss me like you did when we didn’t have shit. Don’t let me forget/I want you to hold me in a blaze of glory/Two hеarts together, yeah, wе’re burnin’ it down/I wanna feel it again/This house on fire.

The Dryes have been making music together for more than a decade. They rose to fame with their tenure on The Voice where they were eliminated in the knockout round. Prior to The Voice, they released the powerful song “War” in 2018, which was partially inspired by the loss of Derek’s mother, who passed away from suicide when he was eight months old.

The Masters Music Series also featured Wynona Judd, Runaway June, Eric Paslay, Caroline Jones, and more and has been described in a press statement as “a live performance video series that showcases established stars and emerging artists and supports multiple generations of musicians and writers through various programs and initiatives.”

The series is hosted by Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne, a fitting choice, as she is the granddaughter of John Wayne, who inspired Duke Spirits. Ethan Wayne and Radomski created the brand after Ethan found his father’s old whiskey and tequila recipes, as the legendary actor intended to start his own liquor line. Ethan made that dream reality through the brand that sells an assortment of bourbon and tequila made at a distillery in Kentucky.

“He wanted to do a music series, and the goal was to draw more attention to the Duke brand. He gave me full reign to do whatever I wanted,” producer Austin Moody told Main Street Nashville of how he worked with Radomski to create The Masters Music Series. “Obviously, I am a fan of John Wayne. I wanted to create something that I felt like he would sit back and listen to.”

Moody is also married to Jennifer Wayne. They welcomed their first child, daughter Lily, in April 2022.

Check out the premiere of “House on Fire” by The Dryes, below.

Photo Credit: Shawn Carswell