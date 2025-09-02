The Who Releasing Expanded Reissue of Classic 1978 Album ‘Who Are You’ Featuring a Treasure Trove of Unheard Rarities

As The Who marches across North America on it’s the Song Is Over farewell tour, the British rock legends have announced plans to release a suite of expanded versions of its classic 1978 studio album, Who Are You.

The Who Are You reissues will arrive on October 31, and will be available as an eight-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set, deluxe four-LP and two-CD packages, and limited-edition colored-vinyl and half-speed-master vinyl LPs.

The Super Deluxe Edition collection will feature seven CDs and a Blu-ray disc. The CDs boast a remastered version of the originally released Who Are You mix by producer Jon Astley; an initial mix by producer Glyn Johns that the band rejected; a variety of session outtakes, demos, and alternate mixes; rehearsal recordings and performances recorded at the group’s Shepperton Studios in 1977, 1978, and 1979; and live performances from The Who’s 1979 U.S. tour, which featured Moon’s successor, Kenney Jones, on drums.

The Blu-ray features new Atmos, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes by acclaimed studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The collection features more than 70 previously unheard tracks.

The Super Deluxe box set comes packaged with a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive notes by Who expert Matt Kent, track-by-track details and session information, and Wilson’s notes on his Dolby Atmos mix. The book also features rare photos, images of memorabilia and ephemera, and more.

The Who Are You reissues can be pre-ordered now. You can check out a promotional trailer for the releases at The Who’s YouTube channel.

More About Who Are You

Who Are You was The Who’s eighth studio effort, and its last to feature the band’s longtime drummer, Keith Moon. The album was released August 18, 1978, five days before Moon died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose at age 32.

The nine-track collection was considered a return to form for the band following its modestly successful 1975 album The Who By Numbers. Who Are You found the band, and particularly principal songwriter Pete Townshend, reflecting on the changing musical landscape, as punk rock began to gain popularity in the U.K.

The album’s hit title track was inspired by a night Townshend spent partying with Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

“Who Are You” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also included such other popular tunes as “New Song,” “Sister Disco,” and “Had Enough.”

Who Are You reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It’s been certified double platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

Some Highlights from the Super Deluxe Box Set

Among the interesting unheard tracks on the Super Deluxe box set’s CDs is a version of “Sister Disco” featuring a “lost” guitar solo by Pete Townshend that Wilson rediscovered.

Also included are a variety of performances recorded at Shepperton Studio for the 1979 Who rockumentary The Kid Are Alright. In addition, the box set features an early version of “Who Are You” performed at a 1976 concert in Toronto.

Among the other highlights are 1977 tour rehearsal recordings featuring Moon singing The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and the Beach Boys hit “Barbara Ann.”

Visit TheWho.com for complete details about the various versions of the Who Are You reissues.

Who Are You Super Deluxe Edition CD Track List

Disc One: Who Are You (Remastered)

“New Song” “Had Enough” “905” “Sister Disco” “Music Must Change” “Trick of the Light” “Guitar and Pen” “Love Is Coming Down” “Who Are You”

Disc Two: Who Are You – Glyn Johns Mix

“New Song” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Had Enough” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “905” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Sister Disco” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Trick of The Light” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Guitar and Pen” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Who Are You” (Glyn Johns Mix)* “Trick of the Light” (Single Version Edit – Glyn Johns Mix)* “Guitar and Pen” (Glyn Johns Alt Mix)* “Who Are You” (Glyn Johns Single Edit)* “New Song” (Pete Vocal – Steven Wilson Mix)* “Sister Disco” (Lost Guitar Mix – Steven Wilson Mix)* “Had Enough” (No Orchestra – Steven Wilson Mix)* “Guitar and Pen” (Pete Guide Vocal – Steven Wilson Mix)* “Love Is Coming Down” (No Orchestra- Steven Wilson Mix)* “Who Are You” (Early Run Through – Pete Vox – Steven Wilson Mix)*

Disc Three: Sessions & Demos

“Who Are You” (Lost Verse Mix) “Guitar and Pen” (Olympic 78 Mix) “Love Is Coming Down” (Early Run Through) “Empty Glass” (Session Out Take) “No Road Romance” (Session Out Take) “Trick of the Light” (Unused Olympic Edit)* “Who Are You” (Clean Radio Edit) “905” (John Entwistle Demo)* “Had Enough” (John Entwistle Demo)* “Back on the Road” (John Entwistle Demo) “Wild Horses” (John Entwistle Demo) “Trick of the Light” (John Entwistle Demo)* “Good Time Coming” (John Entwistle Demo)* “Who Are You” (John and Cyrano’s mix from The Kids Are Alright)

Disc Four: Shepperton 1977

“Who Are You” (Early version recorded live in Toronto, 1976)* “The Kids Are Alright” (Shepperton Studios)* “Run, Run, Run” (Shepperton Studios)* “Spoonful/Smokestack Lightning” (Shepperton Studios)* “I Saw Her Standing There” (Shepperton Studios)* “Instrumental Jam” (Shepperton Studios)* “Who Are You” (Knocking It into Shape 1 – Shepperton Studios)* “Who Are You” (Knocking It into Shape 2 – Shepperton Studios)* “Baba O’Riley” (Shepperton Studios)* “Shakin’ All Over” (Shepperton Studios)* “Bell Boy” (Shepperton Studios)* “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Shepperton Studios)* “Barbara Ann” (Shepperton Studios)* “I Saw Her Standing There 2” (Shepperton Studios)* “Drowned” (Shepperton Studios)*

Disc Five: Shepperton 1978/79

“Baba O’Riley” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “My Wife” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “My Generation” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “Join Together” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “Who Are You” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Shepperton for The Kids Are Alright 1978)* “Sister Disco” (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)* “Music Must Change” (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)* “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)* “Who Are You” (Shepperton Tour Rehearsal 1979)*

Disc Six: Live U.S.A. 1979 – Part One

“Substitute”* “I Can’t Explain”* “Baba O’Riley”* “The Punk and the Godfather”* “Boris the Spider”* “Sister Disco”* “Behind Blue Eyes”* “Music Must Change”* “Drowned”* “Who Are You”* “5:15”* “Pinball Wizard”* “See Me, Feel Me”*

Disc Seven: Live U.S.A. 1979 – Part Two

“Long Live Rock”* “My Generation”* “I Can See for Miles”* “Trick of the Light”* “Sparks”* “Won’t Get Fooled Again”* “Jam/Take a Fool Like You”* “How Can You Do It Alone”* “Magic Bus”* “Summertime Blues”* “Dancing in the Street/Dance It Away”* “The Real Me”*

* = previously unreleased.

(Courtesy of UMe)