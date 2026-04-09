These 3 Forgotten Rock Songs From 1982 Still Deserve To Be Listened To Today

A lot of music has been released since 1982, and it’s not possible to remember every hit song. These three songs from that year have sadly since been forgotten. Still, they deserve to be listened to today.

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“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks was still part of Fleetwood Mac when she launched her solo career with her debut Bella Donna album, out in 1981. “Edge Of Seventeen” is her third single from the record. Nicks is the sole writer of the song.

A Top 5 hit, “Edge Of Seventeen” says, “He was no more / Than a baby then / Well, he seemed broken-hearted / Something within him / But the moment / That I first laid / Eyes on him / All alone on the edge of seventeen.”

The loss of both John Lennon and her own uncle inspired Nicks to write “Edge Of Seventeen”.

“That song is sort of about how no amount of money or power could save them,” Nicks explains. “I was angry, helpless, hurt, sad.”

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago

The band Chicago certainly tugs on emotions with “Hard To Say I’m Sorry“. On Chicago 16, lead singer Peter Cetera wrote “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” with David Foster.

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” says, “Hold me now / It’s hard for me to say I’m sorry / I just want you to sta / After all that we’ve been through / I will make it up to you, I promise to / And after all that’s been said and done / You’re just the part of me I can’t let go.”

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” was also featured on the soundtrack for the 1982 film Summer Lovers, starring Daryl Hannah.

“Love Will Turn You Around” by Kenny Rogers

“Love Will Turn You Around” is a crossover hit for Kenny Rogers. The title track of an album also released in 1982, Rogers wrote “Love Will Turn You Around” with Thom Schuyler, David Malloy, and Even Stevens.

A song about the power of love, “Love Will Turn You Around” says, “Well it’s your mind / That tricks you into leaving every time / Love will turn you around / Turn you around / Well, it’s your heart / That talks you into staying where you are / Love will turn you around / Turn you around.”

“Love Will Turn You Around” may not be as well remembered as songs like “Lucille” or “The Gambler”. But it did earn him a Grammy nomination, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

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