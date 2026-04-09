Donald Fagen Has Retired From Touring With Steely Dan, His Stepdaughter Amy Helm Reports (But He’s Still Making Music)

Little has been heard from Donald Fagen since Steely Dan played its last show to date in March 2024. That concert, at the United Center in Chicago, was part of a run of dates opening for the Eagles.

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Fagen did appear at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June of that year to accept the honor on behalf of Stelly Dan. Until recently, though, the singer-songwriter and pianist has been mostly out of the public eye since the death of his wife, singer Libby Titus, in November 2024.

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Fagen reappeared in some recent social media posts shared by his stepdaughter, Amy Helm—whose parents are Titus and late Band singer/drummer Levon Helm. The posts promoted shows that the Helm Family Ramble Band played in Woodstock, New York, in early April. Fagen took part in the Helm Family Ramble Band concerts, which were held at Levon Helm Studios.

Meanwhile, Amy revealed in a new interview with Vulture that her stepdad currently has no plans to tour with Steely Dan again.

“He’s doing fantastic,” she reported. “He’s living up here in Woodstock full time. We’ve been playing a lot of music. He’s enjoying his retirement. He’s playing piano and singing the occasional rock-and-roll cover with our family band at the Midnight Ramble, and we’re having a great time.”

She also revealed that Fagen is working on an album with her son. “[T]hat’s been fun, she added. “So it’s a nice time for the family.”

Amy Helm Says Fagen’s Retirement May Not Be Permanent

Amy told Vulture that it’s not out of the question that Fagen could change his mind about touring again.

“Right now he’s really enjoying being retired and not having any expectations or pressure,” she noted. “We drive around, we listen to music, and he picks fun covers for us to try at the Midnight Ramble. He’s just enjoying the downtime, but I guess you never know. Every artist has their seasons and what they want to lean into, so who knows.”

More About Fagen’s Participation in the Helm Family Midnight Ramble Band

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble Band celebrates the music of The Band and Levon Helm, who died in April 2012. The group currently has concerts scheduled at Levon Helm Studios on May 23, May 24, and June 6.

The Vulture article pointed out that Fagen’s appearance in Helm’s recent posts caused quite a buzz with Steely Dan fans. Amy said her stepfather likely will appear in promotional posts for the upcoming shows too.

“We’ll see what Donald comes up with,” she noted. “Someone asked him what he thought about having a viral moment, and he said, ‘We must really have our finger on the pulse of the nation.’ So that was his comment about it.”

The songs Fagen has been performing with Helm Family Midnight Ramble Band have included Bob Dylan’s “Rita May,” as well as two tunes on which Dylan and The Band collaborated—“This Wheel’s On Fire” and “I Shall Be Released.” He’s also played a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ 1966 gem “Out of Time.”

“His singing is so great,” Amy told Vulture. “It’s so incredible to hear him sing some of the Band stuff, because the Midnight Rambles focus on Band material as well as the greater American rock-and-roll canon.”

Regarding Fagen’s performance of “I Shall Be Released,” Amy said, “He makes that one sound breathtakingly good. Just so moving and powerful.”

She added. “Even knowing him and being his stepdaughter, it’s kind of arresting to hear him sing that stuff. His voice is so beautiful.”

Tickets to the Helm Family Midnight Ramble Band’s concerts are available at LevonHelm.com.

(Photo by L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)