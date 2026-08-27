These 4 Hopeful Songs From the 80s Remind Us That Life Is Worth Living

Even though there are plenty of power ballads from this decade that give us the space to drown in our sorrows, there are just as many that encourage us to keep moving forward. Here are some songs from the 80s that make life feel worth living again.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

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If you ever needed a reminder that anything is possible, “Don’t Stop Believin’” is pretty much the ultimate anthem of that. The message of this Journey song is clear. Hold on to the good feelings in life, even when things don’t go the way you expect. There’s always hope, so don’t stop believing!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

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For this one, it’s all about the feeling. There’s just something about “Higher Love” that makes me want to ascend to the heavens upon hearing it. And I’m not really mad about it. “Higher Love” is optimistic, with the narrator singing that surely, there must be some kind of greater force that’s capable of good out there in the world.

Think about it

There must be higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is wasted time

Look inside your heart, I’ll look inside mine.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves

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This might be one of the happiest songs ever to reach my ears. “Walking On Sunshine” was released in 1985 and has been brightening listeners’ days ever since.

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper

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“True Colors” is a song for anyone who’s ever felt like an outcast or just someone who’s struggling to believe in themselves. Often associated with the LGBTQ+ community, “True Colors” encourages people to let their true colors show, like a rainbow.

You with the sad eyes, don’t be discouraged

Oh, I realize it’s hard to take courage

In a world full of people, you can lose sight of it all

And the darkness inside you make you feel so small

But I see your true color shining through

I see your true colors, and that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful, like a rainbow.

Photo by: Ebet Roberts/Redferns