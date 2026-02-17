Zac Brown Band’s Caroline Jones Responds to “Satanic” Vegas Show Claims

The headline might sound confusing since Zac Brown Band is the group behind hits like “Toes” and “Chicken Fried.” The fact that a band with songs about chickens would be accused of performing a satanic ritual seemed absurd. But when the group performed at the Las Vegas Sphere in December 2025, they showcased an opening number deemed demonic. Hoping to clear the air, musician Caroline Jones believed the moment had been widely taken out of context and was simply part of the show’s theatrical storytelling.

Although the concert happened back in December, the opening was shared on YouTube. While it starts with a display of stars, fans are quickly transported into a world with a massive skeleton. At the center was Zac Brown himself, also wearing a crown.

Discussing the inspiration behind the visuals, Jones insisted, “It’s really easy for people to take things out of context and to misunderstand now… the show, if you actually saw it, is about redemption. It starts in this dark and hellish place.”

What The Opening Of Zac Brown Band’s Concert Really Means

With the Sphere giving the band the technology and space to take their show to the next level, Jones noted how it was more about Brown than shock and awe. “It’s a story of Zac’s redemption. From a childhood of abuse to the beautiful, peaceful place that he is in now. So, the whole show goes from dark to light.”

While defending the group’s artistic decision, Jones understood how fans could misinterpret what was being conveyed. “Art is meant to tell these stories, and country music is no stranger to dark topics. But I think because it was the opening of the show, I think it was very stark for people who weren’t expecting it, like, ‘Whoa!’”

And showing some of the backlash the Zac Brown Band received, comments included, “Father in heaven forgive them for they not know what they do.” Another one read, “I’ll give you fame and fortune Zach, adoration, anything your flesh could ever want, just fall down and worship me.”

Ultimately, Jones stressed that the show was about transformation and hope rather than anything sinister. While the imagery may have surprised some viewers, the band stands by its vision and the message of redemption

