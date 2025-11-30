This Grammy-Winning Singer Just Purchased a Historic Church—Here’s What He Plans To Do With It

Playing just a handful of shows in 2025, Zach Bryan announced this year would be his last on the road. Additionally, the “Something in the Orange” hitmaker, 29, hinted at plans to quit music altogether to pursue a masters degree in Paris. It seems plans have changed, however, with Bryan inking a $350 million agreement with Warner Records that puts him on the hook for at least two new albums. Now, it seems the “Pink Skies” hitmaker has found a use for some of that money, recently purchasing the historic former Saint Jean Baptiste Church building in Lowell, Massachusetts—the birthplace of perhaps his greatest inspiration.

Zach Bryan Is Teaming up With One of His Favorite Writer’s Estates

In 2022, Zach Bryan released the introspective track “Burn, Burn, Burn” as part of his live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Debuting the song on social media, he shared a tribute to the late writer Jack Kerouac, whose classic Beat novel “On the Road” inspired him to write it.

With Bryan’s purchase of the church where his favorite writer was once an altar boy, the former church is now one step closer to transforming into the Jack Kerouac Center. In November 2022, the Jack Kerouac Foundation announced plans to set up a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance, and Education Center inside Saint Jean Baptiste Church. However, funding issues have stalled the project—until now.

“Right from the start, it was clear [Bryan] shared our passion for honoring Jack’s legacy while also creating a dynamic, creative space,” Sylvia Cunha, who leads marketing and business development for the Jack Kerouac Estate, told Boston.com in a statement. “He stepped up and delivered in a big way, showing incredible generosity.”

The 20,439-square-foot building will feature exhibits, live music, public readings, and community events. Together, Bryan and Kerouac’s estate have created a limited-edition T-shirt to help raise the necessary funds.

According to a news release, “Bryan’s involvement marks a turning point, bringing essential funding and renewed energy. His commitment has provided the momentum needed to turn years of planning into a tangible reality, paving the way for the center to become a cornerstone of creativity and inspiration in Lowell.”

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Bryan called the investment “my life’s greatest honor.”

