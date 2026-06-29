“This Is Beyond My Control”: Katy Perry’s Festival Performance Axed Due to “Government Mandated Cancellation”

Adding her name to Belgium’s Werchter Boutique festival, Katy Perry prepared to entertain more than 55,000 fans. Traveling to Festivalpark Werchter, the singer and fans quickly noticed the temperature climbing into the high 90s. As the day continued, the heat caused concern for festival organizers. And just as Perry was preparing to make her grand entrance, the festival was canceled, leading the singer to voice her disappointment.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Perry sat outside the venue with a cigarette in her hand, listening to music. With the festival completely out of her control, she, like the fans, could do nothing to make the event continue. In the caption, Perry wrote, “Sadly my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can’t happen due to a government mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns. I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice.”

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Katy Perry Heartbroken Over The Canceled Concert

While artists cancel performances for numerous reasons, Perry wasn’t the one who decided not to take the stage. Willing to battle through the heat, she added, “I am just as unhappy as you are. Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost.”

According to reports, temperatures in Belgium topped 97 degrees over the weekend. Due to the heat, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there have been more than 1,300 deaths linked to the high temperatures. “Heat stress is often called the ‘silent killer’ – and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures.”

Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average. Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling.



Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 28, 2026

Although not the news fans or Perry wanted to hear, the hitmaker knew it was the right decision. Heartbroken over not getting to perform, she concluded, “I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again. I love you all, and please get home safe.”

Looking ahead, Perry isn’t done with her international excursion. Following the canceled set, she will travel to Wales for a performance at Cardiff Castle on June 30.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)