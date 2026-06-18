Jon Pardi Has a Message for Fans Who Think Zach Top Is Faking His Southern Twang

In March 2012, Jon Pardi entered country music with his debut single, “Missin’ You Crazy.” Although the song peaked at No. 25 on the US Country Airplay chart, it was the starting point for a career that continues today. Since that moment, Pardi has not only released a total of five studio albums, but he has also won several awards and toured with stars like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, and Alan Jackson. And over the last decade, Pardi watched the genre drastically change. So when some fans questioned whether Zach Top was putting on his Southern twang, the singer didn’t hesitate to come to his defense.

Sadly, there are some artists who tend to fake a persona or accent to find their footing in country music. Although it has become increasingly difficult to trick country music fans, some started to criticize Top after hearing his hit song “Sounds Like the Radio.” While the song embraced the vintage era of the genre, some suggested Top was pandering to audiences by using a fake voice.

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The theory gained traction when some noted that Top was born and raised on a ranch in Sunnyside, Washington. Far from the south, Pardi didn’t see that as a problem. Especially since he grew up in California. “All I know is I’ve been practicing it ever since I was a baby. I liked how all them old country guys sang, so I figured I’d talk like them too. And yeah, since I’ve been in Nashville, it’s just been accentuated I guess.”

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Jon Pardi Recalls Performing Alongside Zach Top

Unlike those who labeled Top a fake, Pardi knew what it was like to share the stage with the singer. “I played with Zach, and we’re just acoustic, and I was like damn, this kid good. He just had a guitar, and he was singing, smoking a cigarette, drinking a beer, like, effortless.”

Shocked more about Top’s ability to sing, smoke, and drink, Pardi explained how geography doesn’t matter when it comes to music. “You know, he’s a West Coast guy too, and it’s just happens when you sing country music all your life, you’re gonna have a little bit of twang, that’s just how it is.”

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Having spent years building his own career, Pardi knows that country music isn’t limited by location. While not able to stop the criticism, he made one thing clear – Top doesn’t have to prove himself to an person.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)