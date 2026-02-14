Kicking off the UK’s State Fayre Festival on June 26, organizers prepared for a weekend full of great music, good food, and a few fairground rides. Over the course of the three-day festival, visitors will get the chance to hear music from a wide variety of genres like rock, Americana, country, and folk. Among the headliners for the 2026 festival was none other than Neil Young. Sadly, the singer suddenly backed out, causing organizers to turn to Alanis Morissette to fill in.

Offering the Main Stage, the Big Top Stage, and the Horizon Stage, the State Fayre Festival promoted artists like The Black Crowes, Kings of Leon, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kip Moore, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Orville Peck, and numerous others over the three-day weekend.

Again, Young was at the top of that list until he suddenly canceled all shows. Releasing a statement, he wrote, “Folks, I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time.” Not giving much information surrounding the decision, he added, “I do love playing live and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.”

State Fayre Music Festival Bringing Alanis Morissette And Mouth-Watering BBQ

With Young out, fans suggested stars like Zach Bryan, Sturgill Simpson, or Tyler Childers to replace the singer. But not long after Young’s statement, the State Fayre Festival announced, “We are delighted to announce that the incredible Alanis will be headlining State Fayre on 27th June 2026 at Hylands Park.”

While not the name fans listed, many loved the idea of adding Morissette to the lineup.

“I would say this is a massive upgrade.” “That’s an incredible way to fill the void.” “We love this.” “Hylands Park is only half an hour away from us. I wouldn’t have gone for free to that original line up. Edging towards a worst nightmare line-up for me (apart from KT). But now… Alanis & Skunk Anansie?!?! Sat tickets booked.”

Not only was Morissette taking over for Young, but it seemed she was already bringing in more fans. And if the music was enough, the festival promoted what they deemed the Fume Pit. According to the festival, visitors to the pit can “feast on the best BBQ the world has to offer.”

From rock music to smoky barbecue at the Fume Pit, State Fayre appears determined to deliver a full sensory weekend for attendees. And while lineup changes are never easy, the 2026 edition is shaping up to be both tasty and entertaining.

