Check Out New Track Mashing Up Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett Hits in Celebration of Their Upcoming Joint Tour

Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will soon be hitting the road together on The Triple Moon Tour. To promote the trek, a special mashup has been created by DJ Cumberbund. The track cleverly combines a couple of the biggest respective hits by Morissette and Jett.

Videos by American Songwriter

The track is called “Hate Myself for Loving You Oughta Know” and as you can guess by its title, it’s a mashup of Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” You can check out the song now at Morissette’s YouTube channel.

[Buy Tickets to The Triple Moon Tour]

The clip also combines footage of the music videos for the respective tunes.

Morissette wrote a note to accompany the track that reads.

“the triple moon tour is almost here and we wanted to celebrate with this mashup (made by the amazing @DJCummerbund) of ‘you oughta know’ x ‘i hate myself for loving you’, she noted. “elated to see you very soon.”

Jett and Morissette also apparently hung out together recently. Alannis posted a pair of photos of her and Joan smiling on her Instagram. The post was captioned: “and here i thought i was the biggest trouble maker.”

[RELATED: Inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival to Feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette & More Stars]

About “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “You Oughta Know”

“I Hate Myself for Loving You” was co-written by Jett and Desmond Child, and was featured on the 1988 Jett & the Blackhearts album Up Your Alley. The song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Morissette co-wrote “You Oughta Know” with her frequent collaborator Glen Ballard. The song was the first track from the Canadian artist’s landmark 1995 album Jagged Little Pill to gain wide attention. It topped the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock tally.

About The Triple Moon Tour

The Triple Moon Tour is a North American outing that features more than 30 dates. The trek kicks off on June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is plotted out through an August 10 show in Inglewood, California.

Country singer Morgan Wade will be the support act for nearly every concert on the tour.

Morissette, Jett & the Blackhearts and Wade also will be performing at the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The two-day event, scheduled for July 19 and 20, also will feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, The Head and the Heart, Soul Asylum, and more.

Tickets to The Triple Moon Tour are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.