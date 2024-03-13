Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 Lineup Announced: How To Get Tickets

The annual Pitchfork Music Festival is coming up soon, and tickets have just gone on sale along with the announcement of the official lineup! This year’s fest will feature a ton of big names in music across genres, including Alanis Morissette, 100 gecs, Black Pumas, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jai Paul, Jessie Ware, Brittany Howard, Muna, and more.

Additional supporting acts will include Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji, Sudan Archives, De La Soul, Unwound, Bratmobile, Wednesday, Grandmaster Flash, Les Savy Fav, among many, many more!

Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 will begin on Friday, July 19 in Chicago, IL at Union Park. The final date for this three-day fest will be Sunday, July 21.

There's gonna be good times ❤️‍🔥 #P4kFest 2024

3-Day and 1-Day GA, PLUS, and VIP tickets are on sale now here: https://t.co/MmoH1JY3aZ

Get yours now before prices go up! pic.twitter.com/GXdT0xh780 — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) March 13, 2024

Tickets are currently on sale through the festival website and Stubhub. If you want to get your tickets through the festival site, you can buy individual date tickets or full three-day passes, plus options for PLUS and VIP tickets. A payment plan is also available, and tickets start at $109.

As always, we suggest checking out what is available over at Stubhub. This is a great platform for finding last-minute tickets or tickets to sold-out festival dates. Right now, only Friday tickets are available, but additional fest dates will likely be added soon. The FanProtect Program is also a godsend for festivalgoers who don’t want to deal with the potential for scams or fraudulent tickets.

Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 is a pretty big deal, so get your tickets before they sell out!

Friday, July 19 – Chicago, IL – Union Park – Black Pumas, Jai Paul, 100 Gecs, and More

Saturday, July 20 – Chicago, IL – Union Park – Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, and More

Sunday, July 21 – Chicago, IL – Union Park – Alanis Morissette, Brittany Howard, Muna, and More

