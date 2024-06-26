Alanis Morissette Celebrates Daughter’s 8th Birthday With Special Family Duet of Classic Hit “Ironic”

Alanis Morissette celebrated her daughter’s 8th birthday in style on Sunday while she was playing a show in Nashville. During the concert, Morissette brought her daughter, Onyx, up on stage where she and the entire crowd serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Having Alanis Morissette as your mom, though, means never having to listen to a bad “Happy Birthday” performance. However, Morissette kicked it up a notch by inviting her daughter to sing her 1996 hit song “Ironic” with her. Morissette later posted photos of the two of them singing together and included a sweet caption in honor of the big day.

“Birthday angel girl moment … singing ironic together,” Morissette wrote, including a slew of happy, crying, and star-shaped emojis. “I love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter,” she continued, concluding the post with red and pink heart emojis.

Onyx is Morissette’s middle child with hip-hop artist Mario “Souleye” Treadway. The pair married in 2010, and also share 13-year-old Ever and 4-year-old Winter.

[RELATED: 3 Eternal Rock Songs by Alanis Morissette]

Alanis Morissette Celebrates Daughter On Tour, Discusses How She Manages Kids and Music Career

Currently, Alanis Morissette is on her Triple Moon Tour along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Morgan Wade. She released her latest album, Storm Before the Calm, in 2022, with her recent offerings including Such Pretty Forks in the Road from 2020 and the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Jagged Little Pill.

Being such a pillar of pop culture since the 90s, Alanis Morissette has had a lot of pressure on her through the years. However, in 2020 she revealed how that pressure has lifted since having children and how she can manage her career even better now. There’s still chaos in her life, but it’s a completely different type of chaos now.

“Before children, before marriage, I would be doing a vocal, and if there was anything in my peripheral vision, I’d freak out and say, ‘I can’t focus,'” she told ET at the time. “Now I’m doing vocals and my daughter’s on top of my head. I’m breastfeeding. There are doors opening and closing. ‘Where’s the puppy,’ you know? I’m doing vocals and writing and trying to eat soup… so, multitasking has been taken to a whole new level.”

She continued, “Thankfully, I can still write and I can still do vocals. It’s just 50 more interruptions a day. And that’s just part of this lifestyle now.”

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy