“This Thing Ain’t Killing Me Fast Enough”: Country Singer Opens Up About His Mindset Amid Rare Cancer Battle

Nat Myers is sharing an update on his cancer journey. The country singer, who was diagnosed with intimal sarcoma in February 2025, got candid about his treatment in an Instagram post.

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Myers began by revealing that he’s “undergone dozens of chemo infusions” since doctors found a tumor in his pulmonary artery. That’s the vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lungs.

“My cancer, which shrank significantly at first, is still shrinking, but only slightly, and is considered stable,” Myers revealed. “My doctors seem confident based on my scans that this switch up will prolly work. But when and if it doesn’t, there is a number of successive treatments they have in mind for me.”

Myers continued his post by shouting out his medical team, whom he said he’s “infinitely thankful” for.

“A year ago, a lot of y’all were watching me just beginning to hope I could get one more year. A year on, I don’t think you blame me that I want more than just that now,” he wrote. “I feel rabid as a dog and bluer than a jay sometimes. It is a privilege beyond description to be here.”

“Every moment, I live life again,” Myers continued. “I spent too much time filling my veins with bad blood.”

He continued, “I am not foolish to the reality this is a long haul, but this thing ain’t killed me fast enough. I mighta been in the bogies, but I’m back to par and I ain’t never going back, if I have my way.”

“But a prayer goes a long way,” he concluded, “and I can use all the luck you can spare for all the trouble that come my way.”

Nat Myers’ Cancer Battle

Ten months after his cancer diagnosis, Myers took to Instagram. In his post, he reflected on the past and looked ahead to the future.

“25 it was because of you I learned how much I’s loved,” he wrote. “I began wanting to be known for my enemies, but I leave wanting to be known for my family and friends. I always [thought] death was born with dead-aim, but I learned even he miss his mark some days.”

Myers continued, “I thought I was strong, but learned my strength came from so many doctors & nurses, the ten thousands hands I shook since I got my chance, the bread that been broken for me, since I first started playin. This good village that gave me back my life & have asked nothing in return.”

Myers concluded his post by thanking fans “for standing in my corner even though all our time is hard nowadays.”

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