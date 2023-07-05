Avril Lavigne and Tyga Go Viral With New TikTok Video Amid Split Rumors

Tyga and Avril Lavigne may have broken up a few months ago, but apparently, there is no bad blood between them. The two recently went viral on TikTok as they recorded each other dancing along to Tyga’s new song “Bops Goin Brazy.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The video has people wondering if the couple is actually back together once again or if they are just friends. The two musicians went public with their relationship back in March of this year. However, in late June, it was announced the two had split up but were still on good terms. Both agreed they felt like the relationship had run its course saying that the break up was mutual.

The new video comes after Lavigne and Tyga reunited in Las Vegas a few days ago. The two were spotted together hanging out at the Encore Beach Club where Lavigne took the stage at Marshmallow‘s 4th of July DJ. The 38-year-old singer delivered a performance while Tyga reportedly enjoyed the show as an audience member. Later in the evening, Tyga himself graced the stage for his own performance.

RELATED: The Top 10 Avril Lavigne Songs

Lavigne and Tyga were also seen together at a Fourth of July celebration hosted at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant. The musicians caught attention as they walked through the bustling crowd, sporting matching all-white outfits from head to toe.

Rumors of them dating came just a month after Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun. After collaborating on their duet “Flames” in 2021, the former couple got engaged and remained together for 10 months, eventually calling it quits.

Prior to her engagement, the “Complicated” singer dated Jesse Colburn and Brody Jenner. Lavigne was previously married to Deryck Whibley (2005 to 2009) and to Chad Kroeger (2013 to 2015.) As for Tyga, the rapper previously notoriously dated The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Amanda Travizas, and Camaryn Swanson.

(Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)