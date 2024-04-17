Timothy Wayne Signs with UMG Nashville Ahead of Stint on Uncle Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour

Timothy Wayne is a country singer who was raised in Franklin, Tennessee, and is currently attending college at Louisiana State University. Earlier today, he announced that he’s inked his first deal with Universal Music Group, Nashville, and plans to release new music soon. This summer, he’ll introduce himself to thousands of fans when he accompanies his uncle, country superstar Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour. He’ll also appear at CMA Fest later this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wayne announced the big news on social media earlier today. “I am excited to share I’ve signed my very first record deal with UMG Nashville,” he wrote in the post. “Thank y’all so much for the support. Stay tuned, new music may be coming sooner than you think,” he added.

His post also included a short video that shows him meeting the staff of his new label, taking a tour, snapping PR photos, and more. In the clip, he announces, “Hey y’all it’s Timothy Wayne here at UMG Nashville to sign my first record deal. I’m super excited.”

In a statement, he said, “I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine, and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone.”

Tim McGraw Reveals His Connection to Timothy Wayne

Wayne doesn’t mention his relationship with McGraw on his social media account. He didn’t even mention it when he announced that he’ll be on the Standing Room Only tour this summer. McGraw, however, let the cat out of the bag on his Instagram about a week ago.

McGraw posted a photo of Wayne in a vocal booth. In the caption, he wrote, “Working in the studio with my nephew Timothy Wayne.”

A Sample of Wayne’s Talents

If Timothy Wayne has music online, it is incredibly well hidden. However, his Instagram features some short snippets of him singing. There’s a clip of him singing “Turn the Page” by Bob Seger in his kitchen. There’s also a video of him singing Tracy Lawrence’s “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” with Brandon Davis.

Featured image by Tyler Conrad via UMG Nashville