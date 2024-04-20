Tim McGraw Honors Dickey Betts by Wearing His Legendary Guitar Strap on Tour

Sharing his love for rock, country, and blues, Dickey Betts spent over 60 years performing and releasing over a dozen studio albums. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the founding member of The Allman Brothers Band recently passed away at the age of 80. With the guitarist holding a special place in country music, many stars took a moment to remember the legendary performer. And one of those people just happened to be the iconic Tim McGraw.

Sharing a post on Instagram, McGraw did more than honor Betts as he posted a picture of himself performing on stage. But not wanting to showcase his own talents, McGraw pointed to the guitar strap, which happened to be from Betts. The country star captioned his post, writing, “Legendary Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band was kind enough to lend me his guitar strap for this tour. So honored to wear it and so sad that he’s gone. All of our love to his family and friends.”

Fans Shower Dickey Betts With Love After His Passing

Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comments with love for Betts. One fan wrote, “Dickey Betts was one of the most amazing guitarist, I was lucky enough to see him perform a few times, the last time was in a small club, it was amazing! So gifted God touched those hands. RIP Great One. Prayers and love go out to his family” And another fan added, “What an honor…..Dickey was surely one of the best. I am sure you will think of him throughout this tour and play the heck out of that guitar. R.I.P Dickey 🕊️ I am sure Dickey is now dancing in the stars Tim.”

Passing away on April 18, the family of Betts shared an image of the icon, writing, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard ‘Dickey’ Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old,” the family continued, “The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family.”

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)