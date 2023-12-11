Toby Keith Returns to the Stage; See Photos from His Big Night

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Unless of course, you’re Toby Keith, who is returning to the stage after battling stomach cancer. In June 2022, Keith announced that he had been battling the disease and was going to take a step back to take care of his health.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, Keith made a triumphant return to the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for the first of a three show run. The show, which saw all three sell out in minutes, found Keith performing a 2-hour set. According to the press release, “One of the crowd’s favorite moments came when he sat on a stool, center stage, and performed six songs that he said ‘should’ve been singles.'” Keith also ran through a selection of his hits that fans are intimately familiar with.

Keith is set to be at the Park MGM for two more shows, including Monday, December 11 and Thursday, December 14.

Check out photos for his first night on the stage.

Photo by Greg Watermann and Robby Stevens