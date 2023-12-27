Fans Flood Toby Keith’s Family Christmas Post With Outpouring of Love & Prayers for Good Health

In June 2022, Toby Keith shocked country music when he announced he suffered from stomach cancer. Originally diagnosed in 2021, the singer stayed silent on the issue until he felt comfortable speaking about it publicly. Since the announcement, the star stepped away from the stage to focus on his recovery and health. At the time, he said, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.” And it seems that is exactly what he is doing as during Christmas, he took a moment to post a family picture showing just how big his support system is.

While Christmas day is a whirlwind of wrapping paper, food, and surprises, Keith and his wife, Tricia Lucus, made sure to get the whole family together for a quick picture. Although some families don’t even make it out of their pajamas before opening gifts, the family dressed to impress as the singer captioned the photo, writing, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from my family to yours. -T”

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from my family to yours. -T pic.twitter.com/L49l6QDi9S — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 25, 2023

With over 100,000 people viewing the post, many fans flooded the comment section, wishing the singer and his family a “Merry Christmas.” Comments included, “God bless Toby. Merry Christmas to you and your family.” Another comment added, “Merry Christmas T. I hope next year is a better year for your healing.”

I hope next year is a better year for your healing. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) December 25, 2023

Toby Keith Staying Positive And Still Performing

Since Keith announced his cancer battle, the singer has openly discussed the struggles of staying positive. Back in September, while attending the People’s Choice Country Awards, he told E! News. “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.”

Keith did more than speak at the event as he also performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” He said at the time, “I’ve been going through my cancer fight for the last couple of years, and it’s really inspiring for a lot of people. And coming back on TV for the first time and performing live in front of a live audience, I thought it was fitting.”

While Keith continues to focus on his recovery, in early December, the singer sold out three Las Vegas shows, proving that no matter his age or health, he can still rock a stage.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)