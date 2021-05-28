Toby Keith to Headline Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will host a live audience once again this summer in Pendleton, Oregon. Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Toby Keith, is set to lead the star-studded line-up on historic Pendleton Round-Up rodeo grounds on July 10, 2021. Country music’s Clare Dunn, Clay Walker, and Cole Swindell are also slated to perform.

The new lineup of 2021 performers will replace the original headlining artist Eric Church, who is now set to perform at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in 2022, along with Macklemore.

Launched in 2016 by organizers Andy McAnally and Doug Corey, the annual event— monikered as the ‘Party in Pendleton’—has previously welcomed genre-spanning icons including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, and Pitbull.

Celebrations will commence as usual with a party in downtown Pendleton on Friday night, featuring musical performances by Kurt Van Meter, Precious Byrd and DJ Sovern-T. Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will follow all recommended health and safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, as well as local and state government health officials. This year’s main event will have a reduced capacity of 12,000 fans, and title sponsor Pendleton Whisky will provide face masks at each entrance to festival-goers who choose to wear one.

All tickets and camping packages purchased for the original line-up through the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest ticketing page and box office will be honored for the new date featuring Eric Church and Macklemore on July 9, 2022 with no action required.

Current ticket holders who are unable to attend the event for the new date in 2022 can request a refund and will also be given priority access beginning Thursday, June 3 to purchase tickets to see the new lineup for this year’s event. Tickets for the new 2021 line-up will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4.

Fans can stay informed with the most recent Pendleton Whisky Music Fest updates for the 2021 and 2022 events including ticket information and any relevant FAQs here.