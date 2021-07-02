Camila Cabello Teases Magical ‘Cinderella’ First Look

Pop singer-songwriter Camila Cabello took to social media this week to tease a first look glimpse at her role as the titular character in the forthcoming Cinderella, coming to Prime Video this fall. “This was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it,” she gushed on Twitter.

Cinderella, written and directed by Kay Cannon, screenwriter behind Pitch Perfect, also stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and many others.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, Cabello told journalist Shirley Halperin, “It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’ I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.

“My big problem is being in my head a lot, overanalyzing and overthinking, to the point where it sucks the joy out of things that are joyous,” the pop star continued. “My acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening,’ as opposed to being in your head. That’s the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is.”

Check out the 30-second teaser below.

#CinderellaMovie 😭😭😭 this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it. out on @amazonprimevideo September 3! ✨ @Cinderella pic.twitter.com/67fiWlubvi — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 30, 2021

“Cinderella” hits Amazon Prime on September 3.