Tom Smothers, Half of the Comedic Music Duo Smothers Brothers, Dies at 86

Legendary comedian and musician Tom Smothers has passed away at the age of 86. Always remembered for his work with his brother Dick, the pair solidified themselves as a top duo act. While the brothers shared a love for music, the brothers eventually ventured into comedy and The Smothers Brothers were born.

Releasing a statement for the family, The National Comedy Center shared the news of Tom’s passing after battling cancer. The other half of the duo, Dick shared his own statement about his late brother, writing, “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The Smothers Brothers made millions of people laugh using a perfect blend of comedy and music. Their fame continued to grow until CBS offered them their own show. The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour ran from 1967 to 1969 when the network surprisingly fired them for repeatedly making jokes about sensitive topics like the Vietnam War.

Fans Honor Tom Smothers

Outraged by the treatment of the network, the brothers sued CBS for a staggering $31 million. Although a high price, the duo was only awarded $775,000. During a 2019 interview with All Arts TV, Tom discussed the network canceling their shows and explained, “Fifty years later I look back on us being fired and I’m still pissed off.”

Online, fans praised Tom and The Smothers Brothers for being ahead of their time. “My parents were such a big fan of the Smothers Brothers on CBS back in the late 1960’s. Tom Smothers — terribly talented with a great sense of humor.” One person recalled watching their show as a kid. “Sorry to hear. Watching their show on @CBS on Sunday nights was de rigueur in our house. I was only in high school at the time, but learned a lot about politics and social issues of the day through their dialogue and skits. And they were quite funny!”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)