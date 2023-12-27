Green Day Talks Donald Trump, Finding the Truth in Political-Fueled Music and Conspiracy Theories

Green Day has previously stated that their new album Saviors will “bridge the gap” between Dookie, which dropped in 1994, and American Idiot, released ten years later in 2004. The band has returned to their hardcore political roots after taking a step back on Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. According to Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, they didn’t want to be just another mouthpiece during the political upheaval of those years.

Videos by American Songwriter

The three recently sat down with The Guardian to talk about the new album, due out January 19, 2024, and discussed in part their political music, conspiracy theories, and the emo revival. When asked why they returned to making self-aware protest songs, Armstrong replied, “When we released our last album, Father of All Motherfuckers, everybody was a pundit. Everybody had an opinion and everybody hated (Donald) Trump. It was such an obvious, easy thing to jump on that bandwagon, but at the same time completely ineffective.”

[RELATED: Watch: Green Day Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of New Single “Dilemma”]

Green Day Discusses What Makes a Good Political Song

He continued, “So just allowing time to pass by and seeing how the world has changed, and how America has changed – especially through social media and conspiracy theories and then Covid hitting – allowed me to collect my thoughts about everything going on in the last five years and how things have become so divisive.”

Green Day got into conspiracies and the current political climate with their recent single “The American Dream is Killing Me,” where Armstrong sings lyrics like, From sea to shining sea / Whitewashed upon the beach / My country under siege / On private property, and Don’t want no huddled masses / TikTok and taxes / Under the overpass / Sleeping in broken glass.

When asked what makes a good political song, Tré Cool replied, “Something that gets people’s hair to stand up on their arms or neck, and causes an emotional reaction.” Mike Dirnt spoke about honesty, saying, “Being honest about whatever you’re feeling. And pointing out that you’re thinking about something or posing a question, more than telling people what to think.”

As for Armstrong, a good political song for him comes from feeling lost. “It could be feeling lost like you literally don’t know where you are – the GPS is wrong in your car or something like that – or [being into] conspiracy theories and feeling like you’re trying to find the truth in something but it’s missing,” he said. “It’s about trying to find the truth, but it has to come from the heart in the same way that a love song does.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp