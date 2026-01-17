Green Day Is Teaming up With a Beloved 90s Alternative Rock Group for a Super Bowl Concert in San Francisco

Football’s biggest spectacle of the year is just around the corner, with Super Bowl LX set for Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While we don’t yet know which two teams will square off for the coveted Lombardi Trophy, many entertainers are already set in stone. Notably, Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline this year’s hotly anticipated halftime show, and the “Titi Me Preguntó” crooner, 31, has already promised that “the world will dance.”

Videos by American Songwriter

However, Bad Bunny is far from the only gig in town during Super Bowl weekend. Crossover country hitmaker Post Malone will helm the Bud Light stage that week, with Luke Combs and Teddy Swims leading the EA Sports Madden Bowl. And today, we learned that ’90s pop-punk icons Green Day will front the third annual FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify on Friday, Feb. 6, with a performance from the Counting Crows.

I’m in — Neill's on wheels (@neillsonwheels) January 16, 2026

Catch Green Day, Counting Crows Over Super Bowl Weekend

This year’s Super Bowl matchup is much more than a football game—it’s also a celebration of its Bay Area hosts. Formed in Rodeo, California, in 1987, Green Day’s Golden State roots run deep. The trio—consisting of lead vocalist guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, backup vocalist-bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tre Cool—got their start on the Bay Area punk scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Three years before Green Day released their 1994 breakout album Dookie, Counting Crows was coalescing just up the road in Berkeley. Thanks in part to the single “Mr. Jones,” their debut album, 1993’s August and Everything After, sold more than 7 million copies.

[RELATED: NFL Announces New Headlining Super Bowl-Branded Concert in San Francisco]

In an interview last year with Rolling Stone, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz reminisced on his time growing up in Oakland. “I grew up in San Francisco in the ’70s and ’80s, and I was growing up around that culture as a kid, seeing a lot of people who’d come to San Francisco who’d clearly been terrified in their childhoods and now were finding a sort of sense of freedom,” he said.

The concert is invite-only and will feature a special set by an unnamed DJ.

Additional performers at various Super Bowl-week events include Fall Out Boy, Ludacris, Sting, the Chainsmokers, and more.

Featured image by Paul Bergen/Redferns