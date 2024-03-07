Old Crow Medicine Show Jubilee Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Grammy Award winners Old Crow Medicine Show have just announced their Jubilee Tour for 2024. Their tour, named after their most recent Grammy-nominated album, will begin in Nashville in March at the Grand Ole Opry before wrapping up at the Ryman Auditorium again in Nashville later in December.

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Old Crow Medicine Show has included an extensive list of top-tier talent to join them for their Jubilee Tour. Some of the most notable names performing with them include Golden Highly, Hayes Carll, Band Of Heathens, Willie Watson, and more.

If you want to see Old Crow Medicine Show live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Old Crow Medicine Show is one of the most exciting string bands around. They’re well-known for their stellar alternative country and folk performances and their Jubilee Tour looks to do the same.

While we don’t know for certain what songs Old Crow Medicine Show will be including on their latest tour, fans can hope to hear a mixture of new songs from their most recent album and old songs from their extensive catalog of hits. Some of their most popular songs include “Wagon Wheel,” “Down Home Girl,” and “Tell It to Me.”

If you want to see the CMT Music award winners live we suggest buying your ticket now. Old Crow Medicine Shows normally sell out, and with the lineup they’ve included for their Jubilee Tour, tickets will move fast. You can get official tickets to any of Old Crow Medicine Show’s concert dates directly through StubHub.

03/08 – Nashville, Tennessee – Grand Ole Opry

03/09 – Nashville, Tennessee – Grand Ole Opry

03/14 – Spicewood, Texas – The Luck Reunion Tour 2024

03/15 – Houston, Texas – The Heights Theater

03/16 – Dallas, Texas – Longhorn Ballroom

04/10 – Glenside, Pennsylvania – Keswick Theatre

04/11 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

04/12 – Portsmouth, New Hampshire – The Music Hall

04/13 – Easton, Pennsylvania – State Theatre Center for the Arts

04/14 – Kingston, New York – Ulster Performing Arts Center

04/25 – Wilkesboro, North Carolina – MerleFest

04/26 – Albertville, Alabama – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

04/27 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

05/10 – Louisville, Kentucky – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

05/11 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival

05/23 – Cumberland, Maryland – DelFest at Allegany County Fairgrounds

05/24 – Charleston, South Carolina – Spoleto Festival

06/12 – Tucson, Arizona – Fox Tucson Theatre

06/13 – Scottsdale, Arizona – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

06/14 – Escondido, California – California Center for the Arts, Escondido

06/15 – Oakland, California – Fox Theater

06/16 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/18 – Livingston, Montana – Pine Creek Lodge

06/19 – Sun Valley, Idaho – Sun Valley Pavilion

06/20 – Sandy, Utah – Sandy Amphitheater

06/21 – Dillon, Colorado – Dillon Amphitheater

06/22 – Bellevue, Colorado – The Mishawaka

06/23 – Bellevue, Colorado – The Mishawaka

07/07 – Orilla, Ontario, Canada – Mariposa Folk Festival

07/09 – Huber Heights, Ohio – Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/10 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Venue TBA

07/11 – Interlochen, Michigan – Interlochen Center for the Arts – Kresge Auditorium

07/12 – Cincinnati, Ohio – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/13 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/17 – New York, New York – Pier 17

07/18 – Deerfield, Michigan – Tree House Brewing Company

07/19 – Portland, Maine – State Theatre

07/21 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner

08/09 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

08/16 – Richmond, Virginia – Maymont

08/17 – Cary, North Carolina – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

08/30 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

09/13 – Ann Arbor, Michigan – Michigan Theater

12/30 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

12/31 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

FAQs

When do tickets for the Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Old Crow Medicine Shows concerts are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Old Crow Medicine Show Jubilee Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Old Crow Medicine Show on their latest tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Old Crow Medicine Show Jubilee Tour?

No, there aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for Old Crow Medicine Show’s Jubilee Tour as all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Old Crow Medicine Show tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 Jubilee Tour?

It doesn’t look like Old Crow Medicine Show is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of Old Crow Medicine Show’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Old Crow Medicine Show Jubilee Tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Old Crow Medicine Show Jubilee Tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Old Crow Medicine Show merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 Jubilee Tour?

Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing a ton of talented performers to support them for their Jubilee Tour, including Molly Tuttle, Golden Highly, Hayes Carll, Band Of Heathens, Willie Watson, The Del McCoury Band, Brennen Leigh, Hank Williams Jr., Town Mountain, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.