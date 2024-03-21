Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, Maroon 5 to Headline Summerfest 2024: How To Get Tickets

Summerfest is Wisconsin’s premier annual music fest, filled to the brim with dozens of multi-genre musicians for three weeks of virtually endless entertainment. This year, it looks like the main headliners will be Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert, AJR, Illenium, Motley Crue, Kane Brown, and a secret unannounced headliner for the June 22 event. Luckily, there are also a few different ways that festivalgoers can get their hands on tickets to the fest!

Videos by American Songwriter

Summerfest 2024 will launch on June 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Downtown Milwaukee grounds. It will follow a Thursday-Friday-Saturday format until the festival ends on July 6. The fest will start at noon and end at midnight each day.

Ready to snatch up those festival passes? Fans can get their passes, which include general admission and a few different VIP packages, over at the Summerfest website. Tickets are also available on Stubhub.

Stubhub is likely your best bet for finding the best ticket deals, and it’s a great resource if your chosen festival date sells out. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that all ticket purchases on the site are legitimate. It’s definitely worth checking out!

Summerfest is one of the biggest music festivals in the Midwest, and you won’t want to miss it. Get your tickets as soon as you can!

June 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Kane Brown, Kameron Marlowe, and Nightly

June 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Motley Crue, Seether, and Buckcherry

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Surprise Headliner

June 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Illenium with Special Guests

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, and Adeem The Artist

June 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Keith Urban, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Alana Springsteen

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen, and MXMTOON

July 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Maroon 5 and Special Guests

July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Downtown Milwaukee Grounds – Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, and Lihtz

Photo by Travis Schneider

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.