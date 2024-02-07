Country Star Jelly Roll and Former Contestant Tori Kelly to Join ‘American Idol’ for Season 22

While American Idol premiered back in 2002, the singing competition continues to showcase singers from all walks of life. And now, over twenty years later, the show is set to kick off season 22 on February 18 on ABC. Although fans of the show still have to wait a few days before the first episode, American Idol is already teasing what the season will bring. Besides singers looking to grab the spotlight for the first time, American Idol will welcome both Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly as guest mentors for the season. But that is just the start of their part in season 22.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jelly Roll and Kelly will appear in season 22 of American Idol as guest mentors, but they will also perform. The return to the show is somewhat of a homecoming for the singer as just last year, he performed “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. And that wasn’t all as he also performed “Need A Favor” with contestant Oliver Steele.

As for Kelly, American Idol was once her home. Taking a trip down memory lane, the singer appeared on the show back during season 9. She even made it all the way to Hollywood Week. After her departure from the show, she released her EP Handmade Songs in 2012.

Jelly Roll Talks Best New Artist Nomination

Although excited to return to American Idol, Jelly Roll recently attended the Grammy Awards after receiving nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. While he didn’t win, he discussed how flattering it was to be nominated for Best New Artist at almost 40 years old.

Speaking about the nomination, Jelly Roll told Complex, “I think it’s really kind of cool though, man. I think it’s like a testament that, for some people, it happens later in life. I think that’s what makes it cool, too, is I wasn’t, like, voted the most likely to succeed in any scenario I’ve ever been in. I’m the guy you don’t even want sitting next to you on a plane, you know what I’m saying, more or less [I don’t] think I’m ever going to win in life. So I think it’s kind of, I said the word poetic when I won the award [at the CMAs]. I think it is.”

