Tory Lanez Releases First Statement Since Receiving 10-Year Prison Sentence

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet. Lanez released his first statement since his sentencing via Instagram. “Through Good Times and Bad Times … Stay Strong … I’ll See You All Soon ☂️,” Lanez captioned the post.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me,” Lanez wrote. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved …” Lanez continued. “That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious,” Lanez concluded. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

In April 2023, Megan Thee Stallion wrote an essay for Elle explaining her story. “I don’t want to call myself a victim,” Megan stated. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The shooting incident happened in July 2020 after the two left a party. L.A. County district attorney George Gascon announced the decision to convict Lanez on August 8. “I commend Megan for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed,” Gascon stated. “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed.”

