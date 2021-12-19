Lauren Alaina Invited to Become a Member of The Grand Ole Opry By Mentor Trisha Yearwood

Lauren Alaina is ending the year on a high note. 10 years after making her debut on the Opry stage (June 10, 2011), the “Road Less Traveled” singer got the surprise of a lifetime Saturday night (December 18) when she was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by friend/mentor Trisha Yearwood.

Throughout the show, artists were making video appearances sharing their Christmas wishes. When it was time for Yearwood to share her wish, she closed the video by saying, “Also, is that Lauren Alaina because I think that’s Lauren Alaina, is that you? Junior (her nickname for Alaina), I have a present for you. Hold on,” she said.

That’s when Yearwood disappeared from the screen and made her way out to the stage to surprise Alaina.

“I have some surprises for you too. I know your Mom is here and I know your Dad is as well,” she began. “He’s super proud of you right now because I have the honor of asking you on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry if you will please accept our invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Alaina fell to her knees and began to cry. “This is sort of like a wedding proposal, you have to say yes,” Yearwood said. After letting the honor sink in and catching her breath, Alaina accepted the honor with emotion. “Yes!” she said with excitement. “I did not expect this. You are my hero. I could not have picked a more perfect person to ask me. She calls me Junior- y’all I’m in her phone as Junior which is the coolest thing to have happened to me besides this!”

“You are the real deal,” Yearwood replied. “You’ve played over 50 times. It’s obvious what this means to you. This is a very special club to be in so you have to understand what the Opry means to be asked. It’s such an honor. Country music is in good hands with you. Soak up every second!”

Alaina’s induction into the Opry will take place in early 2022, a date will be announced soon.

Photos by Chris Hollo, Hollo Photographics / Grand Ole Opry