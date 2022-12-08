Trace Adkins, Melissa Etheridge Drop “Love Walks Through the Rain” Music Video

Country star Trace Adkins and folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge made their unlikely debut together on Adkins’ 2021 release, The Way I Wanna Go. Now, their musical partnership is cemented in film.

A new music video for their duet, “Love Walks Through the Rain,” shows the pair electrify in their performance of the heartfelt tune. “I’m honored,” Adkins told CMT of Etheridge’s first full-fledged foray into country. “To my knowledge, this is her debut in a country music video.

“As I have often said, my favorite videos are those that follow the storyline of the song,” he said to the outlet. “This one is no different. The directors, Mike Stryker and Andrew Rozario, did a great job of letting the music tell the story.”

Watch their music video for “Love Walks Through the Rain,” below.

His latest album – released in celebration of 25 years since his debut – features a star-studded roster of collaborators, including Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder. Etheridge is the sole female collaborator featured on The Way I Wanna Go, and Adkins says there’s a reason for this.

“I’ve done very few duets with females in my career because it’s hard to find a female vocal that blends with my voice because my voice is so low,” he explained. “[Etheridge’s] voice is perfect with my voice, and I kind of suspected that that was going to be the case. And when I got that track back after she put her part on there, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I should’ve been singing with her for 20 years.’ Our voices blend better than any woman I’ve ever sang with, and I just thought she killed it. She’s amazing.”

When his album, The Way I Wanna Go, was first announced, the country singer said, “I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now. I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”

While his country drama series, Monarch, was recently canceled by FOX after just one season, Adkins’ headlining tour in support of the album will carry over into 2023.

Photo by Kristin Barlowe