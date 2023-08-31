Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Pam Tillis, and More Added to Ronnie Milsap Tribute Show

After announcing his final Nashville concert, Ronnie Milsap has announced several additional performers to the tribute event taking place on October 3 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The newly revealed guest entertainers include Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Ray Stevens, Pam Tillis, The Gatlin Brothers, Hunter Hayes, Mark Wills, The McCrary Sisters, The Los Lonely Boys and Elizabeth Cook.

The evening is set to honor Milsap and his 50-plus year career, his celebrated catalog, and his lasting influence on country music, according to the release. Special guests and surprises are expected during the show.

“I’m so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists,” says Milsap in a statement. “I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. ‘I wouldn’t have missed it for the world!’ Please join me. It will be a very special night.”

Previously announced performers for the tribute show include Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens and Charlie McCoy.

Tickets are on sale now, HERE.

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM