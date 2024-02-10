Luke Combs Anoints “Fast Car” Duet a “Defining Moment” in His Career, Tracy Chapman Responds

Considered one of the biggest nights in music, the 66th Grammy Awards teased a spectacular show as they welcomed performances by Joni Mitchell and even Billy Joel. Not to mention Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy and then put on a stunning performance. Among the numerous performances of the night, Luke Combs teamed up with the talented Tracy Chapman to give a duet of “Fast Car.” With the duet both elegant and timeless, the country star recently took a moment to honor Chapman, calling their time on stage a “defining moment” of his career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing numerous pictures of the Grammy Awards on Instagram, Combs gave a behind-the-scenes look. But while he appeared to have a great time, the country star focused on one person, Chapman. He captioned the post, writing, “What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real.” He added, “When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career.”

[Don’t Miss Luke Combs Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Combs didn’t stop there as he personally addressed Chapman in his post. “Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike.”

Tracy Chapman Responds To Luke Combs

Wanting the singer to know her impact on not just music but the world, Chapman insisted, “I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Honors Toby Keith, Performs “Fast Car” In Private Performance at the Ryman]

It didn’t take long before Chapman saw the post and decided to share it on her Twitter account. She copied Combs’ post but added, “The kindest words from Luke Combs.”

The kindest words from @lukecombs : « What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real (…) When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that… pic.twitter.com/TqaKOm7neG — Tracy Chapman (@tchapmanonline) February 10, 2024

Looking at what fans had to say, they considered the duet with Chapman and Combs to be one of the best in Grammy history. “I think many will agree with me when I say that was prob the best Grammy’s performance in a LONG time. Not sure I’ve seen a bad thing said about it – which is hard to say in 2024. It was simply amazing!!!”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)