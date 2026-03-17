‘American Idol’ Alums Iam Tongi and Thunderstorm Artis Return to the Show With Incredible Duet

Some American Idol alums are showing off their skills. On the latest episode of the competition series, Iam Tongi and Thunderstorm Artis returned to the show for an unforgettable performance.

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Tongi, who won season 21 of American Idol, got things started by taking the stage to perform “Good for My Soul.” The song is the title track off of Tongi’s debut album, which was released on March 13.

After Tongi impressed the crowd, Artis joined him on stage. Artis, who finished in the Top 5 of season 23, and Tongi then performed a fun rendition of John Cruz’s song, “Island Style.” Their version of the track is now available to stream and purchase.

Following their time on stage, Tongi told host Ryan Seacrest about his life since Idol.

“It’s been crazy, just touring around the world,” he remarked. “It wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for American Idol.”

Ahead of the release of his new album, Tongi reflected on putting the work out into the world.

“I’ve been working so long towards an album, and the songs mean so much to me,” he wrote on social media. “It’s a lot of deep feelings. There is pain, joy, happiness, and even just good vibes walking on the beach. Everything I’ve been feeling during this period of my life.”

“When you hear this album,” Tongi added, “I hope you hear me as a person.”

Artis, meanwhile, is busy writing and recording music, most recently his latest single, “Storybook.”

What to Know About Season 24 of American Idol

Both Tongi and Artis have careers that current Idol contestants likely aspire to. On season 24, the field has been narrowed down to the Top 20, 10 of whom took the stage on Monday night.

The performers got the chance to be advised by Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley before their big moment on stage. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood weighed in after each performance, but it’s America’s turn to make the decisions.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced that, this season, there are three ways to cast your vote. Like in seasons past, viewers can submit their votes via text message and on the American Idol website.

Additionally, Seacrest revealed that the American Idol app is a thing of the past. Instead, viewers can now vote on social media. To do so, fans need to navigate to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, find the pinned post, and comment the first name of the artist they want to support.

Viewers at home can cast 10 votes per artist per method, which adds up to 50 possible votes for their favorite artist. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless