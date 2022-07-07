Travis Barker Set to Appear on New NFT Collection with LimeWire

2022 has been a wild ride for Blink-182’s Travis Barker. He tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, and most recently, fought through a serious bout of pancreatitis. Now, Barker seems to want nothing more than to get his life and career back on a normal track. Or at least what the acclaimed musician deems “normal.”

So, in addition to getting back to the recording studio, Barker is launching an NFT (non-fungible token) collection with LimeWire. Check out a sneak peek of the Travis Barker NFT collection on LimeWire HERE. (The preview boasts a wonderfully eerie digital painting of the drummer in front of a pink moon.)

Austrian brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmayr recently purchased the licensing rights for LimeWire, and have since been spearheading a new initiative for artist-based content. Barker’s NFTs will be the first in the Zehetmayr’s upcoming relaunch of LimeWire. The British rapper Aitch is also set to see his own NFT collection on the site.

“We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognize and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat,” the Zehetmayrs stated in a press release. “LimeWire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way, and retain more of their earnings.”

Barker added, “I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on LimeWire. I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans—even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”

That’s one way to celebrate good health.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM