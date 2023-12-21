Travis Kelce Gets Honest on Patriots Fans’ Treatment of Taylor Swift: “Trying to Keep My Cool”

Sometimes, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t believe how lucky he is. Kelce said he could barely compose himself when he saw Swift during a recent football game.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kelce dished on his feelings during a recent episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast. When playing the New England Patriots in Massachusetts, the stadium flashed Swift up on the jumbotron for a few seconds.

Seeing Swift at the game, wearing a beanie featuring his jersey number, made Kelce feel a certain kind of way. He had to compose himself to focus on the game.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said. The NFL player elaborated explaining most of the crowd went crazy. “It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

Kelce said he tried to keep a stoic face when he saw Swift.

“I was trying to keep my cool,” Travis said. “I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that.”

Travis Kelce Touches on Taylor Swift Criticism

However, not everyone has been fans of Swift at the Chiefs football games. Kelce noted that some people decided to boo instead, saying, “might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” but “for the most part everybody was f—ing screaming their tail off for her.”

Kelce’s comment echoes Swift’s own. The singer dismissed any criticism during a recent interview.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told Time for her “Person of the Year” 2023 interview. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and JC Olivera/Getty Images)