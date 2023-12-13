Taylor Swift Welcomes The Trolls With Self-Aware 34th Birthday Post: “I Am Exempt!”

Although Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday, the mega-star started the celebration early as she decided to spend some time in New York City with friends Selena Gomez and Miles Teller. While the singer has been a star for years, 2023 saw Swift take her fame to the next level with the Eras Tour. Besides touring the world, she also welcomed a new relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. With the icon taking a moment to celebrate her life and accomplishments, she decided to share her love with fans and even the trolls.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to social media, Swift uploaded a video of her performing on stage. Like any of her concerts, the crowd erupted into cheers as she started to sing. The star captioned the post, writing, “I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu. Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live”, “The Archer”, and “Wildest Dreams” at home!”

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!



PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but… pic.twitter.com/NPny3rJlav — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2023

As many of her fans know, Swift loves to use emojis in her post. While she might consider toning it down occasionally, it’s her birthday, so she went all out. And for those trolls out there, she wrote, “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

[Taylor Swift Live Shows Coming in 2024: Get Tickets]

Fans Shower Taylor Swift With Love

Proud of her millennial status, fans flooded into the comment section, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAYLOR! We love love loooove you! Thank you for your music, your art and all the magic YOU made ♡ You’ll be forever my biggest inspiration in this life.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAYLOR! ❤️✨️ We love love loooove you! Thank you for your music, your art and all the magic YOU made ♡ You'll be forever my biggest inspiration in this life pic.twitter.com/qQSA05NX5f — Alef 🌿 (@alefvernon) December 13, 2023

Another fan celebrated Swift, adding, “On december 13th 1989, the most, genius, inspiring, intelligent, hardworking, talented, humble, fearless, caring and the strongest woman this world has ever seen was born. and the world was never the same.”

on december 13th 1989, the most, genius, inspiring, intelligent, hardworking, talented, humble, fearless, caring and the strongest woman this world has ever seen was born. and the world was never the same.



pic.twitter.com/BZtQh430cT — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) December 13, 2023

While it is unknown what Kelce has planned for Swift’s birthday, fans can now rent Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at home. Since being in theaters since October 13, the singer announced the rental option as another gift to fans on her big day.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood)