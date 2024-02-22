Papa Kelce Weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship

Everyone enjoys hearing their dad’s unsolicited opinions on their love life, right? Well, if you’re Travis Kelce, sometimes those opinions are shared with the entire world. Ed Kelce recently had a few things to say about his younger son’s relationship with cultural icon Taylor Swift.

Ed Kelce: Travis and Taylor “Just Need to Find Their Way”

Speaking to an Australian media outlet, Ed Kelce was pragmatic about his son’s future with Swift.

The 72-year-old noted the couple would likely encounter “some challenges in their relationship, for sure.” However, Papa Kelce went on to give his stamp of approval. “[T]hey seem a good fit, and ultimately, they just need to find their way,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

At the moment, the couple’s individual stars couldn’t be brighter. Kelce recently earned his third Super Bowl ring in five years after his Kansas City Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Just a week earlier at the 66th GRAMMYs, Swift became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year four times. (She’s also due to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.)

This presents some obvious logistical challenges for the pair, both 34. Fortunately, each has shown a willingness to make sacrifices for one another.

Swift has been an Arrowhead Stadium fixture since she and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023. And on Super Bowl weekend, the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly rushed to a private jet after her fourth consecutive Eras Tour show in Japan.

Twelve hours and nine time zones later, Swift was in Las Vegas to cheer on her man.

Travis Kelce Joins Taylor Swift on Tour in Australia

Kelce clearly believes in reciprocity. The tight end joined his “Lover” Thursday (Feb. 22) in Sydney, where Swift will play four shows Feb. 23 through Feb. 26.

Ed Kelce told the Sydney news outlet that his son’s thoughts turned immediately toward Australia once he had captured the Super Bowl LVIII trophy.

“I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed Kelce said. ““He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Evidently, those commitments didn’t supersede Travis’ support for Swift. But then again, very little seems to.

