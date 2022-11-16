Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause.

Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.

“I feel so lucky to live here and be around all this talent,” Poltz shares in a press statement. “Everyone gave so graciously of their time. I hope this video brings more awareness to the plight some these folks have as the winter months approach. We can always step up and do more for those that have fallen upon hard times. SAFPAW is a wonderful organization.”

“Forever Young” was originally featured on Dylan’s 1974 album, Planet Waves. The song was written as a lullaby for his oldest child, Jesse. The song has been covered over the years by Rod Stewart and British singer Louisa Johnson, who had a top 10 hit in Europe with her 2015 rendition. Planet Waves spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

This marks the ninth year that a team of Nashville artists have recorded a Dylan cover in benefit of SAFPAW, a nonprofit founded in 1998 that provides aid to people who are homeless or live below the poverty level and their pets. They have provided pet food, vaccinations and spay and neutering services to 10,000 animals in Tennessee’s Davidson County. The organization also supplies food and shelter to those in need, as well as helps people find permanent housing.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images