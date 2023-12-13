“That’s My Baby”: Olivia Rodrigo Brought Twilight’s Edward Cullen on Tour—In Her Ears

On the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Olivia Rodrigo shared a look behind the scenes at one of the quirks of her tour. Clarkson began the talk by mentioning the in-ears artists use when performing live. In-ears are sound monitors which allow performers to keep their sound consistent while on stage. Clarkson shared that they’re customizable, with hers being glittery gold. Rodrigo went a step further, though, and included photos on hers.

Clarkson then showed a picture of Rodrigo’s in-ears from her previous tour, which feature photos of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in Twilight. “That’s my baby,” said Rodrigo, after mentioning that some people put photos of their kids on their in-ears. “He’s my guiding light on tour,” she continued, “just to have my lucky charm,” to which Clarkson replied, “As he should be.”

Olivia Rodrigo Shares What On Her In-Ear Monitors for the Guts Tour

Rodrigo then mentioned that she changed her in-ears for her Guts Tour and plans on doing a different photo every tour, then joked that she’s taking suggestions. “Maybe I’ll put you on them,” she said, gesturing to Clarkson.

“Aim for something random,” Clarkson replied, “like Betty White.” The screen behind them then showed Rodrigo’s in-ears for her Guts Tour, featuring Kim Cattrall from Sex in the City. “You know what that says?” Clarkson asked. “‘Celebrate,’ every time you put your in-ears in.”

Recently, Rodrigo’s fans have been raving over her second Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, where she played a few songs from her new album GUTS. In particular, the performance of her song “Vampire” proved that she has talent and vocal power. “’Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo isn’t nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys for no reason…LISTEN TO HER,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Her first Tiny Desk Concert was during the pandemic, and so she had to perform in an empty DMV. Now, she got to experience the Tiny Desk for the first time, and shared her awe at the eclectic space. “It’s much cooler to be here,” she said. “I’ve never been star-struck by a room before, so this is a huge honor.”

