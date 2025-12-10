Trisha Yearwood Mourns Passing of “Larger Than Life” Mavericks Frontman Raul Malo

The beloved Mavericks frontman Raul Malo died Dec. 8 following a remarkably candid battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Just 60 years old, the two-time CMA Award winner’s bandmates memorialized him as “a force of human nature, with an infectious energy.” Also mourning Malo’s loss is Grammy-winning country singer Trisha Yearwood, who shared her own emotional tribute to the “What a Crying Shame” crooner on social media.

Trisha Yearwood Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Raul Malo

“I don’t have words to express my sadness at the passing of Raul Malo, one of the finest voices of our generation, with a larger than life personality to go with it,” wrote the “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl)” singer, 61, in an Instagram post Thursday, Dec. 9.

Yearwood added, “I’ve been sitting with my memories this morning, and just want to send my love and strength to Betty and the Malo family, to The Mavericks, and to everyone who loved Raul and his music. Gone too soon.”

In 1995, Yearwood teamed up with the Mavericks for a cover of “Somethin’ Stupid,” which Frank Sinatra took to No. 1 in 1967 with daughter Nancy. The song appeared on the band’s 1995 album Music for All Occasions. (At the time, Yearwood was married to then-Mavericks bassist Robert Reynolds.)

Music World Remembers Raul Malo

Trisha Yearwood is far from the only musical figure currently reeling from Raul Malo’s death. Shooter Jennings wrote on X/Twitter, “Rest in peace Raul Malo! I loved the Mavericks. We got to hang many times and I used to tell him how much I went crazy for his version of ‘Us and Them’. A performer and craftsman of the highest order.”

Rest in peace Raul Malo! I loved the Mavericks. We got to hang many times and I used to tell him how much I went crazy for his version of “Us and Them”. A performer and craftsman of the highest order. — Shooter Jennings (@shooterjennings) December 9, 2025

Malo announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2024. He underwent multiple procedures, including one to remove a tumor on his liver. The Grammy winner continued to perform during much of this time, sharing his journey with fans in frank social media posts.

Sadly, Malo revealed in September 2025 that he had developed leptomeningeal disease, meaning the cancer spread to his brain. This development caused the Mavericks to cancel the remainder of their tour dates going forward.

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum