North Dakota Fan Proposes During Zach Top Show, But Forgets the One Thing He Needed

While continuing to travel with his Cold Beer & Country Music tour, Zach Top recently stopped in Bismarck, North Dakota, for a sold-out concert. Excited to perform a few of his hit songs for the fans, one individual was there for more than the music. Wanting to share his love for his girlfriend, he wanted to ask her to marry him while on stage. Apparently, Top’s team heard about the idea and offered to bring them up to celebrate the surprise. With the woman having no idea, she soon found herself in front of Top with her boyfriend on one knee without a ring.

For any person who ever proposed or thought about getting married, a ring is a crucial part. But for the fan, the nerves of the night got to him. In the video, shared on TikTok, Top was performing his song “She Makes” as security guided two fans to the stage. While introducing them to the crowd, the fans took a moment to praise Top. “Zach, you play some great music, man. I love it.”

Although showing his love for Top, he wasn’t there for the singer. With the mic in his hand, he turned to his girlfriend named Olivia. “Look, Olivia, my idiot self didn’t bring a ring tonight. This is pretty spur-of-the-moment, but you made me the happiest man for the past four years. And I want to make you the happiest woman for the rest of my life.”

With no ring in hand, Top at his side, and thousands looking on, all eyes turned to Olivia as he asked, “Olivia, would you do me the honor of being my wife?”

Zach Top Nominated For Grammy Award

Thankfully, Olivia cared little about diamonds as she said, “Yes.” With the two hugging and kissing, Top jumped right back to performing “She Makes”, telling the crowd, “Let’s hear it.”

Enjoying the special moment online, one fan joked, “I saw Zach propose, who’s the other guy? JK. congrats yall!!! Proof you don’t always need the ring atm.”

As for Top, he will travel to Nashville in the coming weeks for the 2025 CMA Awards. Nominated for awards like Male Vocalist of the Year, Single/Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, he also scored Grammy nominations for Best Traditional Country Album and Best Country Song/Solo Performance.

Still, for the couple – the ring will come later, but if Top walks away with even half the awards he’s nominated for, they won’t be the only ones celebrating something unforgettable.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)