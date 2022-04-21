Two Decades After George Harrison’s Passing, His Widow, Olivia Harrison, is Releasing a Book in His Honor

Two decades after George Harrison’s death, his widow Olivia Harrison is releasing a book of poems in his honor.

Olivia wrote 20 poems to round out the book titled Came the Lightening which will be released via Genesis Publications. The work will be available for purchase on June 21 and pre-orders can be made HERE.

“Here on the shore, twenty years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land,” Olivia said in a statement about the book. “Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.”

The publication house also released a statement explaining that these poems will explore “the intimacy and emotional connection” of the Harrison relationship and “delve into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time.”

Olivia has also collected mementos and never-before-seen photographs to release with Came the Lightening.

“Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm,” said Martin Scorsese, director of a George Harrison documentary and writer of Olivia’s book. “She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”

Olivia shared the news on George’s Twitter account. “My book of 20 poems for George, in the 20th year of his passing, will be released on June 21,” she wrote. “I hope you enjoy these personal stories, recollection and reflection. Olivia Harrison.”

In addition to Olivia’s book, the Harrison family have been in the news for several other reasons. Dhani Harrison, the son of George and Olivia, was the first child of a Beatle to win a Grammy Award. George’s childhood home was also turned into an Airbnb and “living museum” by a Harrison superfan.

Photo by Michael Simon / Big Hassle